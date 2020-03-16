LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools served more than 5,500 meals to children in Jefferson County Monday following the launch of its emergency food sites.

On the first day, Rangeland Elementary School served more than a total of 100 breakfast and lunch meals.

"I love it because then I don't have to fix lunch and breakfast and [my nieces and grandchildren] can get their own food," aunt and grandmother, Angelina Johnson said.

RELATED: List | Where Louisville senior citizens, JCPS and Oldham County students can get meals for the next two weeks

Johnson is serving as a babysitter while their parents have to work.

"They eat a lot and they stay hungry," Johnson said. "It's like I don't have no real good job so it's hard to keep them fed and they're hungry all day long."

JCPS stepped up when schools were forced to shut down to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

"I want to be able to feed every child," director of JCPS nutrition services, Julia Bauscher said.

A total of 2,739 breakfast meals were distributed and 2,804 lunches were served Monday. Additional meals had to be delivered to some sites.

"So many of our students are at risk and depend on the breakfast and lunch program that normally is provided during the school day," Bauscher said. "We want to make sure that families have a safety net."

The emergency food sites will be available through April 3rd, but Bauscher said the district is prepared to serve as long schools are closed.

"My money is already stretched as it is and coming here to feed my kids is just the best thing that I feel like I can give them and that the community gives to Louisville," mother of six and JCPS employee, Tacoma Blackmon said.

Free meals are available to kids 18-years-old and younger who live in Jefferson County Monday through Friday 10 a.m - 1 p.m. 37 locations and 8 mobile sites will serve the meals. For a list of locations, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.