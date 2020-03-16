LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has tested negative for the coronavirus after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. He will continue to self-quarantine as a precaution.

"I have just learned that my test for COVID-19 was negative. Per Health Department guidance, I will continue to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure, which runs through March 21. In the meantime, I’m working from home, in constant communication with my staff and others in the community as we work through this crisis. I urge all to adhere to the health department guidelines about protecting yourself and your community," Mayor Fischer said in a statement.

According to the mayor, he came into contact with someone during the Speed Ball at the Speed Art Museum who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Museum officials released a statement saying two guests at the March 7 event had tested positive for the virus--the Speed's Director Stephen Reily and Louisville philanthropist Christy Brown. The museum will be closed through March 31.

Other big names who attended the event include, Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. John Yarmuth and UofL President Neeli Bendapudi. Gov. Beshear tested negative for the virus. Yarmuth and Pendapudi are both in self-quarantine.

