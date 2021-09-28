Cochran Hill Tunnels LED light installation complete

Crews completed the work over three weekends, and the remaining weekend closures have been canceled.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The LED light installation in the Cochran Hill Tunnels on I-64 in Louisville has finished ahead of schedule.

Crews completed the work over three weekends, and the remaining weekend closures, which were scheduled for Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10, have been canceled.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the lighting will transition between daytime and nighttime brightness during the dusk and dawn hours.

The LED upgrade is part of a project to replace lower-efficiency roadway fixtures across the state.

