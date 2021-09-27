Westbound lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge to be closed for 9 days

The closure is scheduled for Oct. 25 through Nov. 3. While the bridge is closed, drivers should take I-65 and I-265.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed in one direction for nine days at the end of October.

According to a release from the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, all westbound lanes of I-64 will be closed starting at 3 a.m. Oct. 25 until 3 a.m. on Nov. 3.

The closure will allow crews to perform deck patching on approach bridges and safely access the westbound deck.

While the project is underway, drivers should detour using I-65 and I-265. Officials said recent construction will allow for increased traffic in the area. Signs will be in place to inform drivers about the changes.

The tolls on the Kennedy and Lincoln bridges will not be waived during construction. Drivers who take I-65 over the river will need to keep an eye on their mail for a bill.

The 59-year-old bridge connecting Louisville to New Albany through I-64 over the Ohio River sees about 70,000 cars crossing a day.

The construction project includes replacement or refurbishment of all bridge decks, rehabilitation or replacement of structural steel elements and installation of new lighting, among other repairs.

Preparation for the upcoming construction was completed in August and September.

This work is expected to cost $137 million, a 52% increase from the earliest construction estimate of $90 million.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.