LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As we’re just under a week until Thunder Over Louisville 2019, officials have released information about bridge closures.

The Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge will be closed on Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday until 2 p.m.

The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Officials say access to the bridge will be restricted due to safety operations and signs will be placed there as a reminder.

Thunder Over Louisville’s “The Wonder World of Thunder” will take center stage Saturday.

