LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC will add an extra 68 buses for Thunder Over Louisville on April 13.

The transportation company said it will increase services into downtown Louisville beginning at 2:15 p.m. An extra shuttle will run from 11th and Broadway to Shawnee Park for those walking.

After the fireworks display, TARC will restrict boarding in downtown Louisville to six locations, most within blocks of the waterfront. Buses will operate until 11 p.m.

Passengers traveling from Southern Indiana are cautioned that buses on cross-river routes #71-Jeffersonville, Louisville, New Albany and #72-Clarksville will not make return trips to Indiana after 8 p.m. due to bridge closures.

The below locations are the only downtown boarding options:

Routes Going Eastbound from Downtown

Boarding on Market, near Floyd

#15 - Market Street (to La Grange Road)

#19 - Muhammad Ali (to Oxmoor and Lyndon)

#31 - Middletown

Boarding on Liberty, near Floyd

#17 - Bardstown Road (to Fern Creek and Sebree)

#21 - Chestnut (to Bashford Avenue)

#23 - Broadway (to Jeffersontown and Breckenridge Plaza)

#40 - Taylorsville Road

#25 - Oak-Westport Crosstown

Routes Going Westbound from Downtown

Boarding on Main west of 9th

#15 - Market Street (to Shawnee Park)

#18 - Preston (to Valley Station)

#19 - Muhammad Ali (to Park Duvall and Rockford Lane)

#21 - Chestnut (to Shawnee Park)

#23 - Broadway (to Shawnee Park)

#43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to 32nd & Portland Loop)

Boarding on Broadway at 11th

#23 - Broadway (to Shawnee Park)

Routes Going Southbound from Downtown

Boarding on 6th near Chestnut

#4 - Fourth Street (to Iroquois Park and Southland Park)

#6 - Sixth Street (via Central to Auburndale)

#63 - Crums Lane (to West Pages Lane)

Boarding on 1st at Muhammad Ali