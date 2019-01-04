LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The lineup for the Thunder air show was released and it includes F-15s, F-16s, A-10s, F-18s, a B-52, and C-130 along with warbirds, civilian acts and parachute teams.

“Thunder has one of the top air shows in the country, and this year’s line-up is one you don’t want to miss,” said Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. “A big thanks to the Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and Bowman Field. Without their support, we couldn’t put on an air show of this caliber – or have a place to put all those planes.”

Some of the acts performing are the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Tac Demo Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the 123rd Kentucky Air National Guard. New to the Air Show this year is Trojan Thunder, a six-ship team of T-28 Trojans, who fly overhead in aerial formations with a backdrop of noise from the nine-cylinder Curtiss-Wright engines; as well as the Swamp Fox P-51 Mustang.

Other acts set to perform are Billy Werth, Matt Younkin’s Twin Beech 18, KC Flight Formation Team with their red, white and blue smoke, Lee Leet and many more.

Below is a complete list of the acts:

A-10: 163 Fighter Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard

Acemaker T-33: Greg Coyler

AH-1/UH-1: HMLA 773 Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron

B-52: 2nd Bomb Wing Barksdale U.S. Air Force Base, Louisiana

Billy Werth: Pitts

C-17: 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

C-17: 157th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, West Virginia

CH-53: HM-14 Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia

C-130J: 39AS Dyess Air Force Base, Texas

CT-142: 402 Squadron Winnipeg, Royal Canadian Air Force

C-130H: 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville

CF-18: 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force

CT-155: 419 Squadron Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force

F/A-18: VFA-106 Super Hornet Tac Demo, U.S. Navy

F-15C: 159th Fighter Wing Louisiana Air National Guard

F-16: 482 Fighter Wing, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida

F-16: 180th Fighter Wing Toledo Air National Guard, Ohio

HC-130: Patrick Air Force Base, Florida

KC-135: 161st Air Refueling Wing, Arizona Air National Guard

KC Flight: RV-4 Color Smoke trails

Lee Leet: Super Tucano

Matt Younkin: Twin Beech

MH-60R: HSM-40 military base, Florida

Swampfox P-51 Mustang

T-6: 71st Flying Training Wing Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma

T-38: 80th Flying Training Wing (Euro- NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program) Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas

Trojan Thunder: T-28

United States Army Parachute Team (U.S. Army Golden Knights)

UPS -747-8

U.S. Navy Legacy Flight

Aircraft performances subject to change on show day.