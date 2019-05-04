LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Thunder Over Louisville, one 30-year employee of the Kentucky Lottery was selected as the 2019 Thundernator.

Lori Levinson will have the key to kick off the Kentucky Derby Festival's firework display April 13. Levinson was selected for the coveted position by a lottery drawing machine at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters.

"I'm really excited," Levinson said. "I get to take my family...it's going to be a great day. I've been working at the lottery for 30 years and this is a highlight."

If the key is misplaced, the festival does have a backup manual override to start "The Wonderful World of Thunder."

