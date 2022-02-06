Louisville wears orange, calling for end to gun violence in wake of mass shootings

Moms Demand Action held a rally for peace on Saturday in the Chickasaw neighborhood while calling to end the rising gun violence throughout the nation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the nation continues to demand for more gun control in wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, here in Louisville, the community assembled in a sea of orange while remembering those lost.

Moms Demand Action, a nationwide group calling for public safety measures to help protect people from gun violence, held a walk for peace in the Chickasaw neighborhood Saturday.

Metro Council members such as Bill Hollander, State Rep Keturah Herron and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker joined dozens of community members who chanted, held signs while calling to end gun violence.

Victims lost to gun violence had their photos displayed or names painted on orange rocks in their memory outside of the Trinity House, a west Louisville day care center.

One of the organizers of Saturday’s march, Rose Smith, started the ACE Project after her son was murdered in 2014. The case remains unsolved.

“I don't want to think that they've won the victory by taking his life. No, you really just begin. Because I am left here, and I will be his voice. I feel like if I don't do anything for the cause, to bring awareness, to make change, then my son's death will be in vain. I refuse to let my son's death be in vain," she said.

Smith is continuing the mission in her fight as she will head to Washington DC to speak with lawmakers about gun violence.

President Biden spoke about the recent tragedies, urging Congress to take action.

"How much more carnage are we willing to accept," he said in an impassioned speech Thursday night.

Louisville's clock tower at City Hall is currently lit orange to support the cause.

