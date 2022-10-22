Southern Indiana father, grandmother arrested after 2-year-old allegedly found wandering alone

Police said Joel Toth and Melissa Toth were arrested and accused of neglect after a two-year-old was found wandering in Madison on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana father and grandmother have been charged after a two-year-old was found wandering alone in Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department, 27-year-old Joel Toth of Madison and 49-year-old Melissa Toth of Petersburg, Illinois have been charged with neglect of a dependent.

Police said the incident started when officers responded to Third and East Streets on Friday following reports of a lost child by three citizens.

In their report, police said the child was “scantily dressed” and walking alone on the sidewalk. The officers took the child to the police station where they contacted child services and place them into their custody.

Madison Police took to social media in efforts in hopes of locating someone who may have known the child but were unsuccessful.

Around 12:30 that afternoon, an officer happened to notice a child’s blanket laying near a car on East Third Street. That officer contacted the Toths who were inside a nearby home and confirmed a child was missing from that location.

Both Joel and Melissa were taken into custody.

