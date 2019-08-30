LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The Historic Landmark and Preservation District Commission postponed deciding whether to designate Holy Name school and convent as historical landmarks.

More than 400 people have signed a petition to make it a historic landmark so it's can't be demolished.

The non-profit Catholic Charities USA plans to tear down the old gym, school, and convent to build its new headquarters and a parking lot in its place.

The commission is planning a site visit before discussing the proposal again on September 19.

