LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fight continues to keep the Holy Name Catholic Church campus intact in south Louisville.

More than 400 people have signed a petition to make it a historic landmark so it's can't be demolished.

The non-profit Catholic Charities USA is trying to tear down the old gym, school, and convent to build its new headquarters and a parking lot in its place.

The organization says it did look into options to save the buildings but the director says they’ve concluded the buildings are in such bad condition it wouldn't be cost-effective to renovate and repurpose them.

The conditions of the buildings have just continued to escalate to the point where it's no longer a matter of maintenance. It’s really a matter of very significant capital having to go into repairs to the foundation, repairs to the wiring, repairs to the HVAC system, replacing the windows, replacing the roof and it doesn’t make sense for us to do all of those things in a buildings where it doesn't allow us to do what we need to do in it” the director stated.

There will be a hearing on the issue with the city's landmarks and preservations districts commission August 29 where both parties will present their case.

If the buildings are landmarked Catholic Charities USA says it will likely appeal.

