Carbon monoxide reported at apartment building in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An apartment building in downtown Louisville was evacuated early Monday morning due to possible carbon monoxide threats.

Residents of The 800 Apartments on South 4th Street told WHAS11 that their building was evacuated at around 3 a.m. after carbon monoxide was reported.

As of 5 a.m., officials have allowed residents to go back into the building. Crews remain on scene.

