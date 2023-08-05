Some west Louisville residents ordered to 'Shelter in Place' due to chemical spill

The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department confirmed there was a chemical spill at 4010 Bells Lane on Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to a chemical spill in the Bells Lane area, a shelter in place order has been issued for some residents in west Louisville.

This shelter in place order is affecting around 50 homes in the areas along and west of Cane Run Road from Algonquin Parkway to Camp Ground Road, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

Both sides of the Watterson Expressway between Dumesnil Street and Cane Run Road is currently blocked off due to a reported chemical spill on Saturday.

The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department confirmed there was a chemical spill at 4010 Bells Lane, where an MSD Pumping Station is located. It is unclear whether or not the pumping station is where the spill originated.

Police are currently on scene, blocking traffic toward the chemical spill.

At around 12:20 p.m., TRIMARC estimated the I-264 closure will take three hours.

WHAS11 News reached out to Louisville Water to address any possible water contamination due to the chemical spill. Louisville Water said it has "no concerns".

According to a spokesperson with MSD, the chemical spill is likely to be contained soon and the warnings and closures are largely precautionary.

We will update this story with more information when we learn more.

