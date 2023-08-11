2 injured after marina catches on fire at lake on Kentucky/Tennessee border

Officials said there have been no reported deaths.

KENTUCKY, USA — A marina has caught on fire at a lake on the Kentucky/Tennessee border on Friday afternoon.

According to a post from Dale Hallow Lake's Facebook, Sunset Marina’s fuel dock caught on fire destroying the Marina Office and Ship’s Store.

The Facebook post said one man sustained second degree burns, and is being treated at a Nashville Hospital, and one man is in the emergency room being treated for smoke inhalation and should be released Friday night.

Officials said there have been no reported deaths.

"We are so thankful to Sunset’s Crew, Steel Coop’s Crew, the MBM Crew, all first responders from several county’s; so many customers, friends, fellow marina owners, & citizens who volunteered to fight the fire, brought water, supplies or helped in any way. So thankful for the Firefighter’s efforts that saved so much property, boats, other docks, and at least half of our main dock," a portion of the statement said.

Officials said no customer’s boats were reported as damaged.

"Thank you for keeping us in your prayers as we figure out a path forward. Thank you for your patience as we restore phones, computers, reservations and other marina services. With God’s guidance, we will be restored. Because of Him and His Son, We are Sunset Strong!!! Thankful from the bottom of our hearts for all of you!" the statement ended with.

