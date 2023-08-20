'Please pray for our staff': Kentucky restaurant a "total loss" after fire breaks out

When units arrived on scene, the fire was coming out the roof of the restaurant.

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A Kentucky restaurant is a "total loss" after a fire engulfed it early Sunday morning.

Meade County Fire District was dispatched to a structure fire at The 19th Hole restaurant in Doe Valley around 5 a.m. Officials said when units arrived on scene, the fire was coming out the roof of the restaurant.

A fire attack was initiated and firefighters started to knock the fire down.

Officials said despite the restaurant being a "total loss," firefighters were able to save a building adjacent to the restaurant that holds the pro shop for the golf course.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The restaurant made a post on Facebook that reads:

"I am sad to say the 19th Hole caught on fire this morning. Please pray for our staff. We will come back stronger!"

This is a developing story.

