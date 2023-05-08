1 dead in fiery semi-truck crash on I-65 South near Kennedy Bridge

Police said a portion of the cab went over the side of the retaining wall, causing debris to fall onto the roadway below.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a semi-truck crashed and burst into flames in downtown Louisville early Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-65 South near the Kennedy Bridge.

Louisville Metro Police said the driver lost control of the semi-truck, jackknifed, and rolled over before catching fire. Police said a portion of the cab went over the side of the retaining wall, causing debris to fall onto the roadway below.

Authorities said the driver was the only person inside the vehicle. LMPD said the driver, whose age and sex are unknown, died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The roadway will remain blocked off for an unknown period of time as LMPD's Homicide Unit continues its investigation and road crews remove debris.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route while the road remains closed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

