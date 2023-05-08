Police pursuit ends with crash in California neighborhood, LMPD says

Detectives told investigators they were working a investigation when they noticed a man carjacking a vehicle on Algonquin Parkway at McCloskey Avenue on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have a confirmed a pursuit following a carjacking has ended in the California neighborhood.

According to their preliminary investigation, police said Fourth Division Impact detectives were in an active investigation on Algonquin Parkway and McCloskey Avenue when they witnessed a carjacking around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

That’s when they said a man carjacked a victim in a pickup truck.

Police said the detectives tried stopping the vehicle, but it failed to yield. The suspect was “driving erratically”, striking several vehicles near 7th and Wampum and continued to the area of 22nd and Garland, hitting another vehicle.

Police said minor injuries were reported from that collision from both vehicles.

The suspect has not yet been identified and charges are pending.

The Fourth Division is handling the investigation.

