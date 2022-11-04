5 stolen vehicles found during training exercise in Indiana

Officials say all five vehicles were reported stolen dating back to 2008.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is no such thing as "routine training."

According to a press release, that's the lesson Indiana Conservation officers were recently reminded of last week while completing sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street.

A spokesperson with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said officers discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water.

Five vehicles were located and marked for search and removal, the department said in the release.

On Nov. 3, members of the Indiana Conservation Officers Dive Team, with the assistance of Curtis Garage and Wrecker Services Inc., were able to remove the vehicles from the river.

"After the removal, it was confirmed all five vehicle were reported stolen dating back to 2008," the spokesperson said.

The vehicles were found as far off as 40 yards from the shore in an area where the river reached depths of 12 feet.

