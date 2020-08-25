Until Freedom begins Louisville protest on 'Day of Action'

The group announced plans to march from South Central Park to the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — National organization Until Freedom has started its planned demonstrations for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor Tuesday afternoon.

The group began marching from South Central Park to the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy at around 2 p.m. to begin what they deemed "Good Trouble Tuesday." Protesters could be heard chanting "Arrest the cops" and "No justice, no peace" while marching.

When they arrived at the training academy, the group put the phrase "I see murderers" on its marquee.

The group just arrived to LMPD training academy. The group is placing words on the marquee. “I see murderers.” #BreonnaTaylor @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/3Jgu6xdnuS — Senait Gebregiorgis (@SenaitTV) August 25, 2020

Co-founder Linda Sarsour prepared protesters and demonstration marshals before the march, saying they "don't want police to get involved in deescalation." Sarsour said the marshals will "police our own people" to make sure protesters "don't get hurt by police."

Fellow co-founder Mysonne Linen said that while they do not call their demonstrations peaceful, they will not be violent.

While social media rumors have suggested possible roadblocks or other major protests, the group did not lay out any plans beyond marching to the LMPD Training Academy.

