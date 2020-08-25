Mayor, LMPD address rumors of large protests across Louisville on Tuesday

“Our hope and expectation is that protests will be peaceful. Those are the most effective protests,” Mayor Fischer said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police and Mayor Greg Fischer addressed rumors of large protests across the city planned for Tuesday. Police said they have a plan in place are prepared.

The group Until Freedom announced plans to march to the LMPD Training Academy on what they are calling "Good Trouble Tuesday." Co-founder of the group, Linda Sarsour says all are encouraged to come to Louisville and stand in solidarity.

"Breonna Taylor still has not gotten justice and we cannot sit idly by in this moment," Until Freedom said in part on Facebook last week.

Rumors on social media suggest there could be blocks to major streets and groups of protesters may be bussed in from other cities.

“We get a lot of info about potential protests and groups that will be coming to the Louisville area. Some of that information is valid and it happens. Some of it is not and it does not happen. It would be inappropriate for me to speculate who will be here and who won't. I don't have that credible, confirmed information,” LMPD Major Aubrey Gregory said.

Maj. Gregory assured that LMPD would not allow unlawful protesting, which includes blocking streets, trespassing and violence. Those who participate in unlawful activity will be cited or arrested.

“Our hope and expectation is that protests will be peaceful. Those are the most effective protests,” Mayor Fischer said. "And anyone committing violence or vandalism will be arrested. Everybody knows that's unacceptable, that's wrong, please do not participate in any type of that activity."

The mayor also reminded everyone that we are still in a "COVID world" and encouraged them not to rely on social media.

"Please feel free to go about your life," Mayor Fischer said.

Protests will likely be disruptive but police said they do not expect them to be destructive.

Last week, a memo was sent to LMPD officers stating everyone would be required to work Tuesday.

