ACLU files for temporary restraining order against LMPD's use of tear gas, flash bangs during protests

The plaintiffs say they want to stop LMPD’s "unnecessary and dangerous use of crowd-control weaponry such as tear gas and flash bangs."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours ahead of what could be a major protest in Louisville, a request has been filed for a temporary restraining order seeking to stop the Louisville Metro Police Department's "unnecessary and dangerous use of crowd-control weaponry" starting Tuesday.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational and Fund, Inc., the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and the law firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP filed the request on behalf of plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the LMPD's "use of military force against peaceful protesters."

"Because of a widespread pattern of unconstitutional conduct by the LMPD, protesters reasonably fear that if they participate in this week’s scheduled demonstrations, they will face a significant risk of serious injuries," the ACLU said in a press release.

The request would stop LMPD from using tear gas and flash bangs during any upcoming protests.

"Without the court’s immediate intervention, plaintiffs will be forced to either forgo their right to protest in this unprecedented moment in history or risk serious bodily injury for exercising that right," the ACLU said.

This request is part of a lawsuit filed against Louisville Metro July 30 challenging LMPD’s use of military-type force in response to protests demonstrating against police violence.