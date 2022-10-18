x
LMPD: Authorities recover body from Ohio River in downtown Louisville

This is the second body to be recovered from the river within a week.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a body was found in the Ohio River behind the Kentucky Science Center early Tuesday morning.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, someone reported what they believed to be a body in the river at the 1.5 Louisville Loop marker around 10:30 a.m.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is currently handling the case and are awaiting an autopsy for cause of death, gender and other details, a press release said.

Police did not include any other details regarding this investigation.

This is the second body to be pulled from the river within a week. Over the weekend, police recovered the body of a 42-year-old woman. Her manner of death is still pending.

This is a developing story, we will provide more updates as information becomes available.

