Authorities ID body of woman pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman pulled from the Ohio River on Saturday.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 42-year-old Miriam Hope.

Hope’s body was spotted around 11:30 a.m. in the river near the area of the Big Four Bridge.

The cause of Hope’s death is consistent with drowning, according to the coroner. The manner of her death is pending.

