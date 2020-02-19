LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Dierks Bentley – those are some of the names announced for this year’s Hometown Rising lineup.

The two-day festival brings together the worlds of bourbon and country music with more than 30 acts scheduled to appear.

An estimated 70,000 people attended last year’s festival, according to organizers.

Passes for Hometown Rising are expected to go on sale on Feb. 21.

The festival will take place at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

This is the second year of the festival.