LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The three-day Bourbon and Beyond festival hosted 91,000 people over the weekend, but with the headline acts came noise complaints across Jefferson County.

MetroSafe reported 23 noise complaints from 4th, 5th and 6th Divisions which surround the fairgrounds.

“You can hear a little roaring, but not enough to disrupt anything we're doing. You can turn the TV on and not even hear it,” said Hannah Adams who lives on Larue Avenue, across from Gate 6 and Phillips Lane.

Others were not so happy with the complimentary concert. One viewer sent WHAS11 a message that said: I live 6 blocks away. Try sitting in your living room and having to turn the TV volume way up and feel your windows rattling... three weekends in a row.

Meanwhile, Tim Head who lives nearby said he could hear the base, but it was no bother.

“I come out on the porch and listen to the music all the time. I like that, it's free.”

Country themed Hometown Rising kicked off the Trifesta. There was only one reported noise complaint that weekend.



Next comes Louder than Life, featuring bands like Guns ‘N Roses and Slipknot.



“I like the first one, I was okay with the second one, but next weekend will be the hardest one for me,” Head said.

The Fair and Expo Center hosted the festival for the first time this year, after a muddy mess at Cox’s Park off of River Road forced Bourbon and Beyond to cancel a day early. Some neighbors of the fairgrounds said they would welcome it, again.

“I would love to have them here every year, that would be great,” Adams explained.

For those at the festival, the hot sun kept EMS busy.

Metro Safe told WHAS11 News that EMS workers treated more than 100 people on site over the weekend for “various reasons,” including people being overheated, or dehydrated. There were 65 patients treated on Friday, 55 on Saturday and 21 on Sunday.

