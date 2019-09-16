LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was the city’s first country music and bourbon festival and lovers of both worlds showed up.

Officials say 70,000 people attended the Hometown Rising Festival.

Performances included Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Little Big Town.

Louisville Metro Police say they received 32 noise complaints in the divisions surrounding the venue space, but only directly referencing Hometown Rising.

