The historical impact of Black fraternities in Louisville, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Courageous, brave, endurance and tenacity- these are four words that come to mind when you think of Black Greek fraternity members.

For more than 100 years, they’ve been leaders in Louisville and Southern Indiana. They provide backpacks for schools, give out Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, help organize blood drive, participate in cancer awareness, help people register to vote and mentor young men and women.

“It’s important for us to always give back and remember our roots from which we came,” said Dee Muldrow, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Theta Omega chapter president.

For multiple chapters here in Louisville, those roots were planted decades before the Civil Rights movement.

“You don’t have to stand in the background and wait for things to happen anymore,” said Kennieth Ellis, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Alpha Lambda chapter president. “Now, you can stand forward.”

“We’re not just about talk but we’re also about service,” added E. Andre Douglas, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Louisville Alumnae chapter president.

A lifetime commitment to service.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Alpha Lambda chapter was chartered in 1911.

Members assist with voter registration, volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana and March of Dimes and mentor young men and women. They also provide college scholarships annually through fundraisers including the Hope Breakfast in honor of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. who was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Louisville Alumnae chapter was chartered in 1920.

Members partner with Jefferson County Public Schools to mentor students, distribute Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, visit nursing homes for Christmas caroling and adopt highways for beautification projects. They also participate in a showcase of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Theta Omega chapter was chartered in 1922.

Members participate in blood drives and raise awareness about cancer by fundraising for Relay for Life. They work to uplift the community by actively advocating for social action, most recently fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police. They also have a mentoring program with JCPS and provide college scholarships.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Epsilon Beta Sigma chapter was established in 1928.

Members are focused and committed to serving communities and serving young males through mentoring and scholarships. They also work to increase awareness about healthy living to reduce the incidences of health conditions that adversely affect men of color.

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. Beta Nu Omega chapter is the graduate chapter serving the State of Kentucky.

Members are committed to scholarship, leadership, citizenship, fidelity and brotherhood.

