Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana honored with national award

Out of 225 agencies across the country, the group was chosen as one of 26 to win the award.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana won a national award on Thursday. The organization makes a difference in young lives.

Thursday's carnival-themed celebration honored the organization as a winner of the Gold Standard Award from Big Brother, Big Sister of America.

The party included face painting and a dunk tank at the Lynn Family Stadium.

"More than anything, we want to give these kids these youth, these young adults an opportunity to socialize and gather with their Big and their family. That's just a wonderful evening. So they can go out and have fun; they can forget about concerns or challenges that they may have. And they can enjoy an evening with Big Brothers and Big Sisters," Emily Essex with the group said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters supports one-to-one mentoring relationships to help build the self-confidence and emotional well-being of young people across the country.

