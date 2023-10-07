La Grange community rallies around beloved bakery owner after accident

Last week, Andrea Essenpreis fell at her shop and broke both of her legs, then drove herself to the hospital.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The community in La Grange, Kentucky is proving it lives up to the moniker as the "Kindness Capital of Kentucky."

Last week, Andrea Essenpreis, owner of Q&A Sweet Treats, fell down the stairs of her shop and broke both of her legs. Friends said the bakery owner then drove herself to the hospital, not wanting to inconvenience anyone.

Shortly after, the air conditioning went out at her bakery -- a costly repair in good times, let alone with the boss at home recovering.

Wanting to help, Essenpreis' friends set up a GoFundMe.

Though it met its initial goal, organizers raised that number after finding several other projects to do at Q&A.

There are now plans to paint and rebuilt the deck, with help from volunteers.

On Monday, people also showed up to mow the lawn and tidy up the landscaping.

"We want to try to get all of the repairs done and have her back in her business as soon as possible and she won't have anything to worry about," longtime friend Donna Sabo said.

Those who know Essenpreis best said learning she drove herself to the hospital after her injury wasn't a surprise.

"You chuckle a little bit because it's just so Andrea," Q&A employee Emma Reisch said. "She is not one who goes down easy and without a fight."

Essenpreis serves on the City Council, volunteers, is a breast cancer survivor, and helped drive the campaign to dub the city the "Kindness Capital of Kentucky."

"It's just her continuation of trying to express kindness in our community and that's what she does every day," La Grange Mayor John Black said.

With Essenpreis unable to bake, and resting at home, her coworkers and friends are holding down the fort.

"We're just happy to give back a little bit to her," Sabo said. "She's a great friend, she's a great community leader and she's just a great person all the way around. So we're happy to help her and she would do the same thing for us."

The GoFundMe to help Essenpreis and Q&A has a goal of nearly $20,000. It has already raised more than $7,000.

