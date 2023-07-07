Norton Children's 'Super Kid' to sign onto Louisville Bats for one-day contract

Sarah Heitfeld, 7, will spend time helping the athletic trainers and Bats manager. She's also supposed to help with some in-game entertainment!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats will welcome their youngest member to the team on Friday, July 14.

According to a news release, Norton Children's "Super Kid," 7-year-old Sarah Heitfeld, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes three years ago.

While she was born in Louisville, she lives in Charlestown, Indiana where she plays both softball and basketball at school.

“I just want to thank everyone so much at Norton Children’s and the Louisville Bats for such a special opportunity that I’ll never forget,” Heitfeld said.

As part of her one-day contract, she will help the athletic trainers and Bats manager, and host some in-game entertainment.

She will do all this on Saturday, July 15 when the Bats play against the Nashville Sounds.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.