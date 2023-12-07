Young readers spend their summer with dogs at the Hardin County Animal Shelter

The shelter said it was hard to tell who enjoyed it more -- the kids or the pups!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Tons of children in Hardin County have been using their summer to help animals at the local animal shelter in Elizabethtown.

It started with a dozen young readers grabbing their favorite books and heading to the Hardin County Animal Shelter to spend time with the dogs.

The shelter said it was hard to tell who enjoyed it more -- the kids or the pups!

Regardless, the entire experience was a hit, and they weren't the only helpers.

Two kids, Shelby and Jackson, used their hard-earned money to buy much-needed food and treats for the sweet pets.

Another two children, Lauren and Makenzie, opened a lemonade stand and took their earnings to the shelter.

Shout out to Shelby and Jackson ! These awsome kiddos saved up there money and bought goodies for the shelter pets ! Posted by Hardin County Animal Shelter - Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The Hardin County Animal Shelter told WHAS11 they were really in need of donations and help last month, and now, their shelves are full!

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.