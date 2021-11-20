Gov. Beshear encourages COVID-19 vaccines, boosters at clinic in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop in west Louisville on Saturday, highlighting the importance of COVID-19 and booster shots.
The governor visited Norton Healthcare’s West Broadway Vaccine Clinic days after signing an executive order authorizing booster shots for Kentuckians 18 and older.
He encouraged everyone to get the extra layer of protection ahead of the holidays and winter season.
Norton Healthcare said they have administered more than 320,000 vaccine doses and 25,000 booster shots at various locations around the state.
