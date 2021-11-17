Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID-19 booster shots for all adult Kentuckians

The governor signed an executive order Wednesday allowing all Kentucky residents 18 years and older to get a booster dose of the vaccine.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday approving booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Kentuckians 18 years and older.

According to a press release from the governor's office, Beshear said the state was seeing a plateau and even a slight increase in COVID-19 case numbers after multiple weeks of decline. He hopes that by approving the booster for all adult Kentuckians, the state can enjoy a safe holiday season.

"It's more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes," he said.

People who live or work in Kentucky can get their booster dose six months after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Before Beshear signed the executive order, booster shots in Kentucky were limited to people who were at least 65, had underlying medical conditions, or worked in a high-risk environment.

According to the governor's office, more than 437,000 Kentuckians have received their booster shot as of Nov. 17.

“Folks, you really need to get vaccinated and get this booster, and now it should be fairly easy. It’s going to make you much safer over the next several months,” said Gov. Beshear.

Over the weekend, Governor Beshear held a memorial service at the State Capitol for the more than 10,000 Kentuckians who have died to COVID-19. At the memorial service, a monument was unveiled as a testament to those who sacrificed and lost so much during the pandemic.

