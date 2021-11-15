Beshear urges vaccinations ahead of holidays

The current positivity rate in Kentucky is 5.73%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the status of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

The positivity rate and case numbers continue to plateau as we head into the cold months, but the governor emphasized how important vaccinations are before the holidays.

"There are so many tools that can make it now safer, when last year we were having to say make it as small as you can. The number one thing that can make your Thanksgiving or Christmas safe, is get everyone vaccinated," Beshear said.

The current positivity rate in Kentucky is 5.73%. The governor also gave case totals for the last three days:

Saturday: 1,561 new cases and 45 deaths

Sunday: 747 new cases and 11 deaths

Monday: 726 new cases and 10 deaths

For information on where to get the COVID-19 vaccine or test, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.