LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Churchill Downs officials are expected to make an announcement Tuesday regarding the timing of this year’s Kentucky Oaks and Derby.

The news comes as the domino effect of coronavirus concerns has hit major industries including horse racing.

The Kentucky Derby has never been canceled in its long history.

The Derby has been run outside of the month of May only twice – April 29, 1901 and June 5, 1945.

Officials have said recently they prefer running the two races with fans instead of in front of an empty stadium.

Keeneland in Lexington announced they would be canceling their spring meet as the CDC recommended gatherings of 50 or more people should be canceled.

That announcement is expected a 9 a.m.

It’s the 146th running of both Oaks and Derby races.

