Councilwoman Armstrong to discuss possible improvements to Bardstown Rd. in virtual town hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have ideas about how to improve the area around Bardstown Road, you'll have a chance to share them Wednesday night at a virtual town hall. The meeting, led by Louisville Metro Council member Cassie Chambers Armstrong, will focus on businesses in the area and look for a solution for those experiencing homelessness.

Representatives from Coalition for the Homeless, the Highlands Commerce Guild, Louisville Forward, LMPD and others will be part of the town hall.

“We have an excellent panel of confirmed guests to talk about the issues facing our community, the work that is being done, and the opportunities to do more,” said Armstrong.

The virtual town hall begins at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom and Council member Armstrong's Facebook page.

Changes have been happening along Bardstown Road since late last year, when former Council member Brandon Coan made moves to ease traffic around Highland Ave. and Eastern Parkway.

