Bessie Coleman, Katherine Johnson to be featured in exhibit honoring African Americans in aviation at Bowman Field

“The Sky’s the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation” will show visitors how these prominent figures overcame adversity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new exhibit honoring African Americans is headed to Bowman Field for Black History Month.

“The Sky’s the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation” will showcase members of the Black aviation community along with their achievements.

Officials with the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said visitors will see how men and women got their start in the field, the adversity they’ve experienced and how they achieved their greatness while rising to prominence.

Some of those featured in the exhibit include:

Bessie Coleman – the first black woman to receive a pilot’s license

Katherine Johnson – a Black mathematician who helped send NASA astronaut John Glenn on an Earth-orbiting mission. Her life was portrayed in the 2017 film, Hidden Figures.

Robert Lawrence – who received pilot designation as the first black astronaut.

The free exhibit will run from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28 and will be open to the public without appointment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can find the exhibit in the historic Art-Deco terminal building on Taylorsville Road.

