Baptist Health hosting hiring event for more than 100 jobs in Louisville

The job fair will be held throughout the day June 22 and Baptist Health is looking to hire employees for their call center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health is hosting a job fair June 22 to fill more than 100 jobs at its Louisville call center.

Open interviews at the fair are expected to be conducted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the call center office on Commerce Crossings Drive near Hillview.

Those interested can drop in at any time during the hiring event and allow ample time to meet with managers and supervisors. Baptist Health says candidates should bring a resume and are also encouraged to apply online here before the job fair.

Those hired may be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus.

The Patient Connection Hub field calls from patients to their Baptist Health Medical Group providers across Kentucky and Southern Indiana to schedule appointments, complete referrals, retrieve medical records, and provide other services.

