'Does LMPD have them as evidence?': Mother looking for son's belongings two years after his death

Austin Fitzpatrick's mother, Eva Helms, just got her son's car back two years after his death. She realized his belongings were gone when she opened the trunk.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Austin Fitzpatrick's mother, Eva Helms, is looking for her son's belongings two years after his death.

Fitzpatrick was killed in Old Louisville Nov. 16, 2020.

"He was a wonderful young man and just wrong place, wrong time," Helms said.

She says he had just dropped off his girlfriend and was arriving home after a camping trip. That's when police say two people shot him in the foyer of his apartment and stole his car.

Louisville Metro Police do not have any suspects in this case.

Helms just got his car back a week ago from the impound lot after it had been held there for two years while LMPD investigated.

That's when she noticed all of his camping gear was missing.

"When we were able to open up the trunk, that, all of the camping equipment, that we had packed him with that Friday, before he and his girlfriend left on the camping trip, was gone," she said.

Now Helms has questions for LMPD. She wants to know what happened to her son's belongings.

"Where did those things disappear? Was it in the impound lot that those things were taken? Does LMPD have them as evidence?" she asked.

WHAS11 reached out to LMPD and they said over 60 items are listed as evidence including the camping gear his mother is referring to.

However, they are not able to release any information about this evidence since this is still an active investigation.

"I don't believe that those were probably part of the carjacking because the car was recovered very quickly," Helms said.

Family and friends of Fitzpatrick were scheduled to hold a vigil in front of his old apartment at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to remember his life.

"I just miss him every day, there is not a day that goes by that something doesn't remind me of him," she said.

