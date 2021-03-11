'You're not gonna get away with it' | Family seeking answers in carjacking one year later

A Louisville man was killed in a November 2020 carjacking. Detectives named two persons of interest caught on video near the crime scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a year later, one Louisville family is seeking answers in a carjacking that claimed the life of a son and brother.

Austin Fitzpatrick was killed near his Old Louisville apartment after coming back from a camping trip. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said the 26-year-old was unpacking his gear when he was shot multiple times and had his car stolen.



"Austin was just full of energy; great kid, kind heart," his father Leo said.

Fitzpatrick was a lifelong Louisvillian graduating from Ballard High School and the University of Louisville with a graphic design degree. Had only moved into his place in Old Louisville about six months before his death, right down the road from his sister.

"She actually heard the gunshots that night," Leo said. "You just never you never think it's gonna happen to you, your family and it changed our family. You know, just a senseless crime."

Leo was told by LMPD that they believe the violent act was a crime of opportunity and Fitzpatrick must have fought back, he was found dead in the foyer of his apartment.

Detectives later found his car crashed within minutes of the homicide.

Leo took to the NextDoor App asking anyone in the area for home surveillance and clues to what happened.

Several videos were collected including one showing two people, dressed in hooded sweatshirts walking around the same neighborhood as the crime scene. Detectives believe it's possible they are the same two people in another video caught on camera running from what appears to be Austin's car near where the car was ditched.

Police have labeled them as persons of interest.

"I was hoping that we would probably have an arrest," Leo said. "I didn't realize it was gonna take you know, as long as it's taking."



For now, family and friends keep Austin's name on a wristband. A reminder to raise awareness about crime in Louisville and to keep pushing for Austin's killers to be held accountable.



"You think you're getting away with it, you're not gonna get away with it," Leo said. "I'm hopeful that we'll get these people off the street for the hurt somebody else."

If you have a tip, call the Crime Stoppers 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

