Man killed in shooting in Old Louisville

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on S. 3rd Street, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Old Louisville early Monday morning.

According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. 3rd Street around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 16. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and there are no suspects in this case. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.