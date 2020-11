The Festival of Trees and Lights is November 13-15 and the Snow Ball is being held on November 21 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 31st annual Festival of Trees & Lights will be virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the festival, it will include online sales of trees, wreaths, and the Snow Ball. The Snow Ball will be a silent auction where proceeds will benefit Norton Children’s Hospital.

The Festival of Trees and Lights is November 13-15 and the Snow Ball is being held on November 21 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.