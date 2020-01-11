HGTV to film special in southern Indiana town of Santa Claus

The Herald reports that HGTV producers will soon travel to the Spencer County town of Santa Claus to film “Surprising Santa Claus."

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana tourism official is hoping an upcoming television special brings more visitors to a small town known for its Christmas theme once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The Herald reports that HGTV producers will soon travel to the Spencer County town of Santa Claus to film “Surprising Santa Claus."

Two households will get surprise home renovations as part of that program.