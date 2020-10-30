You better watch out. You better back up. Santa needs his space this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We just heard from Santa about what Christmas is going to look like this year and, because of the coronavirus pandemic, things are changing.

"We have to be safe this year, boys and girls," Santa Walt Queen said. "You're just not going to be able to sit on Santa's lap."

Santa is still coming to both Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center, among other locations in Louisville and beyond. But like the rest of us, he'll be social distancing.

He said you'll just have to give him your list from 6 feet away.

"Most of you boys and girls are still on Santa's nice list," he said.

Stores across the country have had to be creative this year to come up with fun photo ops that prevent the spread of COVID-19. They include the addition of props, hand sanitizers and temperature checks for staff, including Santa.

To keep you from waiting in line, reservations are encouraged.

Of course, there's another option for those of you not comfortable leaving the house: Santa is on Zoom.

"You know, it's not the same...but the beauty of it is, the families will be able to record the event and invite family members, brothers, sisters who may not live in the Louisville area," Santa said.

It was a win-win for my two kids, with far more smiles this year than years past.

Santa arrives at Mall St. Matthews on November 20 and at Oxmoor Center on November 27.

Reservations for virtual visits open on Nov. 1 and can be made at www.ExperienceJingleRing.com.

