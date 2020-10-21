The Galt House to offer holiday meals, entertainment through December

The hotel wanted to preserve the treasured holiday memories while entertaining their guests amid the pandemic crisis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galt House is kicking off its holiday season from Thanksgiving all the way through New Year’s Eve.

The hotel wanted to preserve the treasured holiday memories while entertaining their guests amid the pandemic crisis.

Here are some special holiday festivities the Galt House will host:

Thanksgiving Dinner: Walker’s Exchange will host Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 26. Anchored by garlic and herb-roasted turkey with pan gravy, plus a choice of honey baked ham or roast beef, the traditional meal includes holiday favorites such as brioche stuffing, candied yams with roasted pecans, and glazed heirloom carrots with pistachio gremolata. They'll also have dessert options which will include warm apple pie, pumpkin pie, carrot cake, or chocolate cake. Cost is $45 for adults, $15 for children 6 through 12, and children 5 and under are free. For reservations call 502-566-3242 or click here.

Thanksgiving Dinner To Go: Walker’s Exchange will also offer a big family meal in the comfort of your own home. Thanksgiving Dinner To Go from Walker’s Exchange will be available for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, and will include the same items listed above. Meal packages serve a family of four and are $150. To order your meal, please click here no later than November 24.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Swizzle: Swizzle will offer holiday dinner and drinks from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Select from Swizzle’s regular menu, or enjoy a Thanksgiving special of oven roasted turkey breast, sorghum sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, gravy, and cranberry-apricot chutney for just $32. For reservations, call 502-566-3242 or click here.

Breakfast with Santa: Each Saturday and Sunday from December 5-20 from 9 to 11 a.m., families are invited to take part in the time-honored tradition of Breakfast with Santa at Walker’s Exchange. Enjoy a traditional holiday breakfast of scrambled eggs, warm cinnamon rolls, mini Belgian waffles, and much more while a socially distanced Santa roams the restaurant, interacting with the children. Children will also enjoy holiday music and festive décor, plus Galt House coloring books, small holiday gifts, and more. Cost is $35 for adults and $12 for children 6 through 12. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased here.

Swizzle Holiday Brunch: Swizzle dinner & drinks will serve brunch each Sunday from November 29 through December 20 on the 25th Floor of the West Tower from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The elegant meal will include a carving station featuring prime rib and roasted turkey, made-to-order omelets, and a selection of mini plated options including crab cake benedict, shrimp and grits, and much more. Cost is $38 for adults (includes mimosa) and $15 for children ages 6 through 12. Children 5 and under are free. For reservations click here.