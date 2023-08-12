1,460 days: Louisville family hangs on to hope in finding missing mother Andrea Knabel four years later

She disappeared without a trace in 2019 and Andrea's family has been working tirelessly to find leads in hopes of finding her.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Where is she? Why hasn’t she been found? Are there any leads?

Those are the questions lingering on the minds of the family and friends of Andrea Knabel nearly four years after she disappeared without a trace.

The missing Louisville mother was last seen on the night of Aug. 13, 2019, leaving her sister’s house in Audubon Park.

Since then, her loved ones, police and other missing person agencies have not stopped looking. Her case gained national attention when Discovery+ featured Knabel in the true crime series, “Finding Andrea”.

Through it all, the family nervously waits for a break in the case.

“It’s unimaginable that she could be gone. Not seen. No hint on that we know for sure in four years,” her father Mike Knabel said.

There were several tips in her disappearance and despite each one leading to dead ends, Mike said they continue holding out hope.

Mike and family members spent Saturday hanging up flyers, praying for her safe return, 1,460 days later.

They plan to walk the same path Knabel took the night she vanished. The walk would normally take a couple of minutes, but Mike said they plan to stay outside for hours.

If you have any information that can help Knabel's family, you are urged to call (502) 806-4840 or LMPD at (502) 574-7120.