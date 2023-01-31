Family: Human remains found in Boyle County not Andrea Knabel's

Erin Knabel told WHAS11 News the family learned Tuesday the remains are not Andrea’s.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a week after human remains were discovered in Boyle County and the possibility of them being connected to the Andrea Knabel case, family members now say they have received an update from authorities.

Erin Knabel told WHAS11 News the family learned Tuesday the remains are not Andrea’s.

“We are praying for peace and healing for her loved ones,” in a statement sent to WHAS11 News.

Kentucky State Police said those human skeletal remains were discovered in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville around Jan. 20. The believed the remains of the female had been dead for three to five years.

The Knabel family was contacted shortly after that development.

A forensic dentist was brought in to help authorities determine if dental records of Andrea’s matched the skeletal remains. After days of waiting, they were not.

The family is still holding out hope.

"I would rather look for ten more years and end up finding her alive than finding out right now with her not being with us anymore," Erin Knabel said in a Jan. 23 interview.

Knabel has been missing since the early morning hours of Aug. 19 when she left her sister’s home in the Audubon Park area.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.