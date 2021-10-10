Missing Louisville mom's case to be featured on Discovery+ true crime docuseries

"Finding Andrea" will will discuss Andrea Knabel's disappearance and will have brand new information about her life months before the single mother vanished.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father of a missing Louisville woman is hoping her hitting the national spotlight will bring more attention to her unsolved case.

Andrea Knabel has been missing for more than two years and her story is set to be featured on a Discovery+ special.

The true crime series will discuss her disappearance and will have brand new information about her life months before the single mother vanished.

Days ahead of his daughter’s unsolved case, Michael Knabel said the family is as nervous as they are hopeful.

"For the family there's going to be some things that work for us – like exposure, but there's going to be some hard things for the family to sit there and see. We'll probably find some more information from people involved. Because we only saw the part that we produced with them,” he said.

Michael said they have been working with documentary crews for more than a year on the four-part series.

The first two episodes of “Finding Andrea” will stream on Discovery+ on Oct. 15.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.