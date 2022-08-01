'We're not going to give up' | Family of Andrea Knabel hopes birthday celebration will reignite search

Knabel was last seen on August 31, 2019. Her 40th birthday was Jan. 8, but she wasn't home to celebrate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been more than two years since Andrea Knabel was last seen in Louisville, but her family has never stopped searching for answers.

They celebrated her birthday Saturday, while also reminding the community the search is still on.



"Raising awareness for Andrea to help bring her back is one of the few things that makes this somewhat okay - to have a birthday without her because I'm so used to celebrating it with her,” Erin Knabel said.

Knabel turned 40 years old today and her younger sister Erin said it was a bittersweet celebration.

Knabel was last seen on August 31, 2019. Her case has received national attention, but the family wants to remind everyone that the search isn't over - and they need help.

They taped flyers across downtown Louisville Saturday afternoon.

"The way I look at it is that there is no proof that she's no longer with us, so my hope is to find her in any way, shape or form - alive,” Erin said.

"As close as we are getting to the family after two years, we want to bring some kind of closure,” Private Investigator Ted Leonard said. His company, Loc8tors, is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Leonard said he’s been helping the family since Knabel went missing. He said some recent tips are very strong and could help significantly, but couldn't go into much detail.

"We're not going to give up,” Leonard said. “We're going to find her."

A clear sign of their continued faith - the family also attended mass at the Cathedral of Assumption.

Erin said though she's been let down over these past two years, she tries to remember Andrea's personality, and how she always got her through tough times.

"She's the type of person who I could be having the worst day, and she'd just say a silly nickname to me, or one of my kids and just make everything okay,” Erin said.

If you have any information, you should call 574-LMPD. You can leave any anonymous tip. You can also call Leonard at 502-618-9337.

Contact reporter Bobbi McSwine at bmcswine@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.